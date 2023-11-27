Travis Kelce set a number of records in the Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Raiders as he breached the 11,000 receiving yards mark.

Travis Kelce finally breached the 11,000 receiving yards mark in their Week 12 showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and sure enough, he made plenty of history in the process.

Not only did Kelce become the only player in Chiefs history to reach the milestone, but he's also the fastest tight end to ever achieve the feat in league history. It took him just 154 games to make it 11,000 receiving yards, which is also the 17th fastest for any position in the NFL record books, according to Chiefs Communications.

Kelce entered Sunday's showdown with 10,985 receiving yards. And it didn't take him long to get that 15 yards he needed to accomplish the remarkable feat. In the end, he finished with a total of 91 receiving yards on six catches–recording a team-high 15.2 yards per catch.

Travis Kelce on his way to GOAT TE status?

While Travis Kelce is already considered by many as the greatest tight end of all time, he can actually further solidify that status as he continues to climb the NFL record books.

As things stand today, he is fourth all time in receiving yards among all tight ends in league history, via Stat Muse. He's also one of just four TEs to have more than 10,000 receiving yards. Antonio Gates is currently third among TEs on receiving yards with 11,841. If Kelce maintains his current average of 1,000-plus receiving yards per season, the Chiefs star will likely surpass the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers legend in the 2024 season.

Next up on the list are Jason Witten (at no. 2 with 13,036 yards) and Tony Gonzalez (at no. 1 with 15,127 yards).

While Kelce is probably focused on winning another Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs, it's not bad to see him break some TE records along the way.