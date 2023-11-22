Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was recently voted in a poll of his peers as the best player in the NFL today.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of a frustrating home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in what was a rematch of the 2022-23 Super Bowl, which Kansas City won. Although the Chiefs still sit comfortably in playoff position in the AFC, Mahomes and the offense have yet to generate the sort of explosive plays for which they have become known in previous seasons so far this year.

Still, that isn't causing anyone to doubt just how great Mahomes is.

Recently, The Athletic conducted a poll of players in the NFL regarding a variety of topics, and to no one's surprise, Mahomes took home the honor from his peers as the best player in the league.

Patrick Mahomes took over the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback position in 2018 following the departure of Alex Smith, and he quickly cemented himself as one of the greatest players at the position of all time, leading Kansas City on a run of success that has culminated in several appearances in the AFC Championship Game as well as three appearances in the Super Bowl, two of which resulted in championships for the organization.

As for the 2023-24 campaign, right now, following the Eagles' loss the Chiefs sit at 7-3 but haven't quite hit the offensive levels that they've been known to reach over the course of Mahomes' tenure, which included an MVP award for last year, as well as the Super Bowl MVP. Up next for Kansas City is a road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 26.