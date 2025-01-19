The Kansas City Chiefs' dream of becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls is still alive.

That's after Andy Reid coached the Chiefs to a 23-14 win in an AFC Divisional Game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday evening.

Apart from the huge victory over CJ Stroud and company, Reid also got himself a piece of history, joining the ranks of three other legendary NFL head coaches with his 300th career win in the league.

“Andy Reid now joins George Halas, Don Shula and Bill Belichick as the only coaches in NFL history with at least 300 wins,” Adam Schefter of ESPN posted on X (formerly Twitter).

When informed about Reid's latest coaching milestone, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that “300 wins is crazy,” per Albert Breer. “But I think he's trying to get to 302,” Mahomes added, referencing the fact that Kansas City is now just a couple more victories away from winning another Super Bowl.

In the Texans game, Mahomes passed for 177 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-25 pass completions. Kansas City's defense also stepped up big time, as the Chiefs took advantage of Houston's leaky offensive line. The Chiefs sacked Stroud a total of eight times and prevented the Texans from scoring a touchdown through the air.

Andy Reid has found immense success with the Chiefs

Reid entered the Texans game with 273 regular-season wins under his belt to go with 26 victories in the NFL playoffs. He started his head-coaching career in the league way back in 1999 with the Philadelphia Eagles, which he coached until the 2012 campaign. Success was elusive for Reid during his time with the Eagles, though, he managed to guide Philly to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005, losing in the big game at the hands of Belichick and the New England Patriots.

In 2013, Reid started a new chapter in the NFL when he was hired by the Chiefs. Several years later, Reid finally reached the top when Kansas City won the Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54. He has since steered the Chiefs to two more Super Bowl titles.

Up next for Kansas City is a date with the winner of the other AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Buffalo Bills which will take place this coming Sunday night.