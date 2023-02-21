LeSean McCoy came out with some criticism of new Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, and former Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles responded.

“I have to disagree with you Shady,” Jamaal Charles wrote on Twitter. “Bieniemy coach me 4 years I learned so many thing for EB and I still keep in contact with him a great husband and father. He deserves to be a head coach.”

LeSean McCoy said that there is too much unknown about Eric Bienemy to predict whether he will be successful with the Commanders.

“I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching, and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all,” McCoy said. “When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I could tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very very good coordinator. I could tell you Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But when I’m asked about Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good?”

I wish him WELL but Washington don’t let the chiefs SUCCESS or coaching titles fool y’all… the traits or skills you need to be a good coordinator I haven’t seen or WITNESSED it … pic.twitter.com/Qtaes1irnx — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) February 21, 2023

LeSean McCoy spent the 2019 season with the Chiefs, and said that based on his experience with Bieniemy, he is unsure about whether he will be successful. Despite his view on Bieniemy as a coach, McCoy said he wants Bieniemy to succeed.

Jamaal Charles played 11 seasons in the NFL, and spent nine of them with the Chiefs, four of those seasons with Bieniemy on the staff.

Charles is the all-time leading rusher for the Chiefs, and had a longer stint with Bieniemy than McCoy did. The two remain divided on whether Bieniemy will be a good head coach in the NFL.