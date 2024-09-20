The Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to pivot with their running game. Isiah Pacheco is down with an injury that will cause him to miss roughly six to eight weeks. Kansas City is already working on a backup plan that will see them reunite with a former Chiefs star.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday that the team will not elevate Kareem Hunt from the practice squad this week. The Chiefs signed Hunt to the practice squad on Tuesday. Hunt will need some time to get acquainted with his new teammates. He will also need to learn Kansas City's playbook and generally get back into football shape.

The Isiah Pacheco injury is obviously not good news. However, the Chiefs are positioned well to weather the storm. They are already 2-0 with what looks like an easy win against the Falcons in Week 3. Kansas City will have to keep pace with a suddenly dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team that is also 2-0 on the season.

Kareem Hunt returns to Kansas City

Hunt made a name for himself in Kansas City as an explosive running back who is a dangerous runner and receiver. He burst onto the scene in during his rookie season with 1,782 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns. Those numbers declined in 2018, as he was given 100 fewer carries. However, Hunt managed just over 1,200 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Hunt's time with the Chiefs came to an end after off-the-field controversy caused the team to cut him.

Kareem Hunt eventually landed with the Cleveland Browns, where he spent five seasons as a complementary back to Nick Chubb.

Kansas City will have to make it work with their backup running backs in Week 3 against Atlanta. The Chiefs will have to lean on Carson Steele, Samaje Perine, and Keaontay Ingram until Hunt is ready to go.