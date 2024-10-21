The Kansas City Chiefs pushed their record to 6-0 with a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, even though they continue to suffer injuries at an alarming rate. The latest guy to go down for the team was veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, and he's received a tough update from head coach Andy Reid.

Smith-Schuster was forced out of the Chiefs latest win early with a hamstring injury, and considering how depleted Kansas City's wide receiver room is already, this was a pretty big blow for the team. While they will be happy to win, it doesn't look like things are going to get any easier for them moving forward, as Reid has already ruled Smith-Schuster out for their Week 8 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Andy Reid, Chiefs will have to adapt for Week 8 contest vs. Raiders

The Chiefs have gotten hit hard with injuries all season long, but their wide receiver room has gotten torched. Marquise Brown and Rashee Rice both could be out for the rest of the season already, and now Smith-Schuster is going to miss at least their next contest. That leaves rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy leading the way, with Justin Watson, Mecole Hardman, and Skyy Moore filling out the depth chart.

Smith-Schuster's absence looms large now because of how big of a role he played in their Week 5 victory over the New Orleans Saints when he hauled in seven receptions for 130 yards. Smith-Schuster's familiarity with Patrick Mahomes under center made him a perfect fit to replace Rice, but now it looks like he could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

To this point, Kansas City has managed to overcome their wide receiver woes, but there's only so much more this team can take at this spot before it becomes too much to handle. Trade rumors have floated around this team, but nothing has materialized yet. Perhaps that could change as a result of this injury update for Smith-Schuster, and it will be worth keeping an eye on his status for future weeks, as it could influence the Chiefs strategy ahead of the trade deadline.