Talk about an odd couple. Cleveland Browns legend and retired quarterback Bernie Kosar was partying Sunday with pop star and national sensation Taylor Swift before the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pair reportedly watched the Browns game, which ended well for Cleveland as they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 39-38. Kosar posted a photo of the two on X on Sunday:

Taylor Swift has made national headlines for weeks due to appearances she's made at Chiefs games throughout the season. She's been seen with the family of Travis Kelce in the stands. She's also been rumored to have been dating Kelce for weeks. She's also got one of the biggest movies in theaters right now, with her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Kosar is a retired quarterback who spent the bulk of his tenure in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns franchise. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 1996 season. Kosar was an under appreciated gunslinger in the league, passing for more than 23,000 yards, with 124 touchdowns and 87 interceptions. He also set the NFL record in 1991 for most consecutive completed passes without an interception. The record was 308 passes and stood for nearly 20 years before Tom Brady broke it in 2010.

Somehow, the two find themselves together on Sunday, cheering on their teams during Week 7 of the NFL football season. One can only wonder what's on the menu for them as they watch the Chiefs play on Sunday.

The Chiefs are 5-1 on the season, while the Chargers are 2-3.