The Kansas City Chiefs went into U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday and came away with a 27-20 victory. While the NFL is supposed to be anything but a predictable league — “On any give Sunday …” — Chiefs supporters had every reason to expect a victory. They were playing against an NFC opponent.

Kansas City has simply dominated opponents from the opposite conference for years. They are 20-2 against NFC opponents in their last 22 games. That number is even more impressive when playing NFC opponents on the road. They have won 11 of their last 12 games against NFC teams when playing away from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Detroit Lions recorded a major accomplishment when they beat head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs on their home field in the season opener. Since that game, the Chiefs have beaten the Chicago Bears and the Vikings to return to NFC dominance. Their only other loss to an NFC team was a painful one, as they dropped Super Bowl LV to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs took charge of the game against the Vikings shortly after kicking off to the Vikings. On the first play from scrimmage, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins completed a 15-yard pass to Josh Oliver, but the tight end fumbled the ball at the Minnesota 40 and Bryan Cook recovered for the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 9-play, 45-yard drive that culminated with Isiah Pacheco's 1-yard TD run.

Mahomes completed 31 of 41 passes for 281 yards and 2 TDs. Tight end Travis Kelce caught 10 passes for 67 yards and 1 of those TD receptions. Rookie Rashee Rice caught the other TD pass from Mahomes.