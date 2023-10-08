Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce left the game late in the first half with an apparent ankle injury against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Adam Schefter.

Travis Kelce hurt his right foot/leg on this play, a non-contact injury, and then headed to the locker room: pic.twitter.com/ogfEu6iIOB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Travis Kelce didn't return to action for the rest of the drive after limping off the field under his own power and left to the locker room for further examination.

UPDATE: Travis Kelce has been ruled questionable to return with an ankle injury, according to the team's official social media account.

TE Travis Kelce is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/jlJtIN01do — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2023

Kelce didn't immediately return to the field as the Chiefs started their first drive of the second half, which resulted in a Rashee Rice touchdown reception. Kelce jogged out of the locker room and appeared to be potentially preparing to re-enter the game, but he has yet to come back on the field for the Chiefs. Kelce was replaced at the end of the first half by backup tight end Noah Gray.

Before leaving the field with an ankle injury in the first half against the Vikings, Kelce recorded five catches for 22 yards against the Vikings.

Kelce was seen sprinting up and down the sideline during the beginning of the second half, testing out the right ankle, according to Sam McDowell.

Travis Kelce is still sprinting along the Chiefs sideline, testing his start/stop. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 8, 2023

Stay tuned for more updates on Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's status and potential return for the rest of the game after suffering a non-contact ankle injury in the first half against the Vikings.

UPDATE: Travis Kelce has returned to the game in the second half against the Vikings.