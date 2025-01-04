Thanks to an ongoing snowstorm, Kansas City International Airport has been temporarily shut down. And unfortunately, the travel plans of the Kansas City Chiefs have been affected by the closure.

The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. But for now, they've been stranded thanks to the snowy conditions.

According to an airport spokesman, crews are working on resolving the issue as quickly as possible, via KCTV5.

“We’re working to reopen the airfield as quickly, and as safely, as possible,” said Justin Meyer, KC Aviation Deputy Director.

Unfortunately, the airport's de-icing machine wasn't working properly, and the Chiefs have been stranded several hours.

The Chiefs were originally scheduled to arrive in Denver at 2:45 Mountain Standard Time.

UPDATE: The Chiefs have finally departed the airport.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Broncos

The Chiefs will be sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the game, considering they've already locked up the first overall seed in the AFC and earned a first-round bye in the postseason. The roster decision was confirmed by head coach Andy Reid via MSN.

“It wasn't a hard decision,” said Reid. “I’ve been through that before. So, I’m not too worried about [losing rhythm]. It gives the other guys an opportunity to grow. Carson will be the starting quarterback. We’ll kind of work things from there about who goes and who doesn’t go.”

Kickoff between the Chiefs and Broncos is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST.

The Chiefs most recently earned a 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day; the win improved Kansas City's record to an impressive 15-1 and putting them in prime position to defend their championship; they've won the last two consecutive Super Bowls, and have their eyes set on the NFL's first three-peat in the Super Bowl era.

The last NFL team to win three straight championships was the Green Bay Packers from 1966 to 1968.