Mahomes and Kelce lead Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl championships

Despite a slow start for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, it ended in magnificent fashion for Travis Kelce and his teammates as they earned a 25-22 overtime triumph over a worthy opponent in the San Francisco 49ers.

Travis Kelce reached a top speed of 19.68 mph on his 22-yard reception to set up the Chiefs' game-tying field goal, Kelce's fastest speed as a ball carrier over the last seven seasons.#SuperBowlLVIII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/2R3b6kbNjJ — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 12, 2024

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes keyed the comeback and the overtime victory. He drove the Chiefs on the winning touchdown drive in the extra session. It concluded with the quarterback's three-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with six seconds left in the first overtime period.

Prior to the game-winning drive in the extra session, the Chiefs rallied to tie the game with six seconds left in the fourth quarter. On that game-tying drive, the Chiefs went 64 yards in 11 plays, and Kelce caught two key passes. One of those was a 22-yard reception on a third-and-seven play that allowed the Chiefs to have a first down on the San Francisco 11 with 11 seconds remaining.

One play later, Harrison Butker kicked the tying 29-yard field goal that sent the game into the extra session. On the Kelce catch that set up the three-pointer, he reached a speed of 19.68 miles per hour. That is Kelce's fastest recorded speed in the last seven years.

Mahomes had a huge game after the slow start. He completed 34 of 46 passes for 333 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran the ball nine times for a team-leading 66 yards.

Travis Kelce was the Chiefs leading receiver as he caught 9 of the 10 passes that were targeted to him. He gained 93 yards, and the 22-yard late fourth-quarter reception was his longest play of the game.