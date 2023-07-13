Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have been working towards an extension all offseason long, and while it wasn't always pretty, the two sides have finally found common ground. Williams has put pen to paper on a massive four-year, $96 million extension with the Jets, which will keep the star defensive lineman in town for the foreseeable future.

The #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million megadeal — the largest second contract ever for a defensive tackle, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Williams gets $66 million in guarantees in the deal negotiated by @AgentNicoleLynn. pic.twitter.com/onRE29sJx0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 13, 2023

Williams had been looking to get paid all offseason long, and boy did he get paid here. Williams' deal is the second-highest value deal ever seen for a defensive tackle in the history of the NFL, which should tell you just how New York feels about keeping him around. While all the details aren't known just yet, Williams appears to have netted a guaranteed total of $66 million, and has a fifth-year option that could end up making this a five-year, $105 million deal when all is said and done.

I’m told the 96M is in new money, the deal is 105M total with a 5th year option, per source. https://t.co/veitvBt47o — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 13, 2023

In his fourth year in the league, Quinnen Williams fully broke out for the Jets, as he racked up 55 tackles, 12 sacks, 12 TFL, 28 QB Hits, four passes defended, two fumbles forced, and a fumble recovered to establish himself as one of the top interior defensive linemen in the league. The Jets triggered Williams' fifth-year option last offseason, and knew they needed to find a way to extend him after his monster 2022 campaign.

With Williams under contract for the next few seasons, the Jets up-and-coming defense, which Williams was a big part of last year, will look to continue to grow and improve moving forward. This deal is a huge win for both sides, and it's safe to say that Williams will have a big part in the Jets success in the 2023 season and beyond with this contract officially in the books.