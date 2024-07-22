Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones is not getting any younger. The 30-year-old defensive star is starting to realize that his body isn't what it used to be, so for him, taking some days off during Kansas City's training camp would be a nice addition to the schedule.

“Listen man, I just hope coach Reid feels it in his heart to understand that 30 hits different,” Jones said, per Michael Baca of NFL.com.

So, it all comes down to whether Reid would approve of it. Jones seemed to have built up a case for rest days by also using Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce's position and role.

“You know, I was just talking to someone comparing me and Travis,” Jones shared. “I was telling them Travis' job is a little bit more easier than mine because I'm fighting 300 pounds every play and Travis is catching the ball fighting 140 pounds, you know.”

“I just hope that (Reid) finds it in his amazing heart to give me a day or two off coming up. We'll talk about it and have further conversations. Maybe I need to have a one-on-one with (Brett) Veach and talk to my guy Clark (Hunt). We are going to figure this thing out,” Jones added.

Chris Jones, Chiefs on a mission to pull off historic 3-peat

But make no mistake about it, Jones has his full focus on helping Kansas City achieve something that has never been accomplished in football history. After winning two Super Bowls in a row, Jones and the Chiefs are in a great position to become just the first team ever to win three consecutive NFL championships in the Super Bowl era.

“I think chasing history is all part of it,” the five-time Pro Bowler stated.

“When a lot of players retire, they always say that they want to leave the game better than they started. If we can get this three-peat and continue to adding legacy to the Kansas City Chiefs, I think that would be a huge accomplishment, not only for us but for the NFL.”

In the 2023 NFL season, Jones recorded 10.5 sacks to go with 30 combined tackles, four passes defended, and 29 quarterback hits. He now has three seasons with double-digit sack productions.

He also has 26.0 sacks over the last two seasons. Jones turned 30 earlier this July, but he should still be a very effective weapon on defense for the Chiefs, who had more success defensively than offensively in 2023, from a statistics standpoint. Kansas City was 14th last season with 22.2 points per game and second with just 17.0 points allowed per contest.