The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. Will defensive star Chris Jones play on Wednesday, though?

“The #Chiefs list star DT Chris Jones and OT Jawaan Taylor as questionable for tomorrow's game against the #Steelers. LT DJ Humphries is out,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Chris Jones dealing with injury ahead of Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game

Jones is dealing with a calf injury. For now, he is questionable for Wednesday's game. Although the Chiefs would obviously love to have Jones on the field, there is no reason to rush him back from injury. Kansas City currently holds the best record in the NFL with a stellar 14-1 mark, so the Chiefs are already focused on the postseason.

Kansas City would rather have Chris Jones rested and ready to return in the playoffs as opposed to risking further injury near the end of the regular season. With that being said, Jones could play if it becomes clear that his injury is not too serious.

As Rapoport reported, Jawaan Taylor is also questionable, while DJ Humphries has been ruled out. The Chiefs are hoping to get healthy before the postseason begins as they look to win a third consecutive championship.

Jones, who is still one of the best defensive tackles in football at 30 years old, has played a pivotal role in the Chiefs' success over the years. In 2024, Jones has recorded 37 combined tackles, 19 solo tackles and five sacks. He has played in 15 games up to this point.

Jones' status is in question for the Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day game. Kansas City will continue to provide updates as they are made available. Regardless of whether or not Jones is available, the Chiefs will look to improve their record to 15-1 on Wednesday against the Steelers.