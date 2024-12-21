After Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a career milestone with injury, the team’s concern switches to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. He sustained the calf injury in the second half of Kansas City’s 27-19 win against the Houston Texans Saturday.

Jones did not start at the beginning of the fourth quarter and was initially seen limping off the field, per The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell.

“Chris Jones (calf) is not in the game to start this fourth quarter drive. He’s limping along the sideline with a stocking cap in place of a helmet,” McDowell reported.

The severity of Jones’ injury is worth monitoring, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

“An injury to watch with an eye toward the playoffs,” Rapaport reported.

Patrick Mahomes sets career mark despite ankle sprain

Chiefs' Chris Jones watched his quarterback Patrick Mahomes clear to play Saturday, which didn’t surprise many, including Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Then, Mahomes ran 15 yards for a touchdown, the longest-running touchdown of his career, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Reid signaled Mahones would be good to go.

“He did look good out there,” Reid said. “He moved around pretty good. So, you’re always looking to make sure they can get out of the way, not to further any harm to them. So that’s what I look at.

“I’ve been through it with him before, and he amazed me every time he does it,” Reid continued.”

Mahomes did everything he could to work his way back. He was in the building 12 hours a day, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“(Mahomes) did project confidence all day,” said Fowler. “He walked into that press conference room with no brace or wrap on his ankle; he was just wearing tennis shoes, tied, no visible limp, on the practice field, limp, in the stretching exercises, during the limited period we saw.”

The Chiefs beat the Texans by eight (27-19).