The Kansas City Chiefs are reloading after their incredible Super Bowl 58 run. Chris Jones is returning to the Chiefs on a massive contract after displaying some game-changing stats in 2023-24. Moreover, he posted a fitting reaction to the news on social media.
Chris Jones is happy to have a contract extension with the Chiefs
Kansas City and Jones agreed to a five-year deal that includes $95 million in guaranteed money, per Adam Schefter. Moreover, Jones' deal is expected to be the highest average salary ever given to a defensive tackle.
Jones took to X to give his reaction to the deal:
📝📝
— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 10, 2024
The two notepad emojis portray Jones' ‘business as usual approach.' However, he is ecstatic to stay with Kansas City after a productive season.
In 2023, Chris Jones amassed some of the best stats among NFL DTs. He garnered 30 tackles and 10.5 sacks, the latter of which tied him for 17th in the league. In addition, Jones was vital to Kansas City's postseason run.
The 29-year-old came alive during the Chiefs' AFC divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Jones had three tackles in the Chiefs' 27-24 victory. Then, the star DT delivered an on-point performance in Super Bowl 58, where he amassed four tackles.
Kansas City's 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers earned them their third championship in five years. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid want to keep the dynasty going as long as possible. With Chris Jones remaining on the team, the Chiefs have a greater chance to repeat in 2025.
As the NFL offseason gets in swing, it will be interesting to see the other moves KC makes to bolster its, squad.