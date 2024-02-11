Chris Jones got emotional.

Getting to the big game is often the culmination of years of hard work. Nick Sirianni burst into tears in the last iteration of the game. He realized that it was the fulfillment of his childhood dreams and could not keep his emotions to himself. Chris Jones followed it up a year later during Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Kansas City Chiefs big man saw tears drop to his cheeks as he listened to Reba McEntire sing the national anthem, via NFL on CBS.

Emotions running high for Chris Jones pic.twitter.com/jU0FSt4Lup — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

A lot of respect was given to the Chiefs defensive tackle after fans from all over the world saw him crying. A fan had to give his take on his patriotism, “Chris Jones’ reaction to the National Anthem should be everyone’s reaction to the National Anthem. He gets it.”

Some members of the Chiefs faithful could not help but liken it to Nick Sirianni's moment last season. This prompted statements like, “Thanks for the new meme Chris Jones,” and “So is everyone gonna make fun of Chris Jones for crying during the national anthem like they made fun of Nick Sirianni?”

Super Bowl 58 is a big moment for the Chiefs who are trying to contest the New England Patriots for the title of best NFL dynasty. The 49ers, on the other hand, are trying to get back to their winning ways after falling short multiple times in the big game. Everyone in Allegiant Stadium knows the stakes and emotions invested in this matchup.

Whether Jones makes a new meme or a heartwarming moment, he has all the right to feel his emotions on what could be the biggest game of his career.