Chris Jones helps the Chiefs win the title then takes home the hardware.

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl once again. It is the fourth time in the last five years they have won the AFC championship, but a huge obstacle awaits them in Super Bowl 58 which is the San Francisco 49ers. It is a rematch from their 2020 tilt, but it is a whole different 49ers squad this time around. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are expected to be the backbone of their offense, and favorites for Super Bow MVP, but the defensive end will be vital in their quest to repeat as Super Bowl Champions, and Chris Jones can arguably compete with Mahomes and Kelce as one of the most important players on the Chiefs roster.

As the main man of the best defense in the NFL, Jones has explained that he only cares about winning the championship rather than being regarded as one of the best defenders in the sport. With the admirable mindset and mentality heading into their much-awaited battle with San Francisco, these are a couple of reasons why Jones deserves the Super Bowl MVP if the Chiefs win it all.

Veteran experience

Chris Jones has two Super Bowl rings on his belt already, and he is chasing a third one on Sunday night. He will be one of the most sought-after free agents after his contract expires this offseason, so adding a championship to his resume elevates his status as one of the best defensive tackles.

Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen has been open in praising the abilities and expertise of Jones as he mentioned that he is the best defensive lineman in football, and there's no other individual he would want to lead their defense.

The leadership and vocalness of Jones is something that will propel the Chiefs to another Super Bowl. Yes, the defense may get less of the limelight than the quarterback, but the role they possess will be immense if they want to contain Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and the rest of the crew. The 49ers have shown they can come back from huge contests like their superb victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game.

Rising at its biggest moments

It is no secret that Chris Jones had contract issues in the offseason which even prompted him to miss Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. However, he came back on a vengeance and continues to prove why he deserves the deal he is demanding. If Jones continues ascending his performance for one last time, he will have more control in raising his asking price because he has the fortitude to perform under pressure.

On the road to the Super Bowl once again, Jones was part of incredible plays in their postseason run. Tua Tagovailoa was ineffective in the wildcard match, Josh Allen was not up to his standards in the Divisional Round, and most importantly he bothered Lamar Jackson the whole afternoon. Even if the numbers do not indicate his enormous impact on the team, the Chiefs coaches know that his contributions are a wonderful reason for their lasting success.

By being a constant pest on the defensive end, the other athletes on his team have more of an opening to sack or force a fumble on any given possession. With the expectation of Jones to be paid over $30 million annually in his next contract, Kansas City may likely pull the trigger if he cements his 2024 season by capturing the Super Bowl 58 MVP.