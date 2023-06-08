Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs took a massive hit when Frank Clark signed with the Denver Broncos. However, while Jones is upset to see his teammate leave the Chiefs, it doesn't mean it's all bad blood between him and Clark.

Clark agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Broncos. When the deal was announced Jones had nothing but love for his former pass rushing mate.

My brotha brotha 🤘🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/IFXHWLjmuV — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 8, 2023

However, just 15 minutes later, Clark tweeted out a much more ominous, “smh…”

Jones could be disappointed with the Chiefs for not making a more concerted effort to re-sign Clark. His contract with the Broncos was for less than $10 million. Maybe Jones is upset that Clark ultimately chose the Broncos over the Chiefs. While his message may not be clear, it's evident that Clark's message has Jones feeling some type of way.

The duo has been dominating on the Chiefs' defensive line since Clark was traded to the Chiefs in 2019. They helped revitalize Kansas City's defense and won two Super Bowls together. It's clear that the pair grew close over their time playing together.

Now, they will both be competing for the AFC West title rather than trying to win it together. While Chris Jones is happy his friend got a new contract, he knows the Chiefs are losing a massive weapon. He'll try to make up the slack and hope Kansas City has a good replacement plan for Frank Clark. Jones will certainly be entering any game against the Broncos with a much different outlook.