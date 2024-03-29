The ideal conditions for a Super Bowl-winning facility do not equate to being the best in the league. Clark Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs ownership ranked 31st when it came to facilities investment during the year they won it all. They got complaints from Willie Gay, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the squad. Now, it seems like renovations are set to happen in Arrowhead Stadium but there's a catch that Chris Jones does not seem to like.
The Chiefs' future is now in the hands of the Kansas City local government unit. They are set to vote on having a sales tax that was placed to pay for the renovations at Arrowhead Stadium. Owner Clark Hunt is estimating the cost of this type of work to clock at around $800 million but they are only asking $500 million from taxpayers. These will include improvements in the Chiefs' practice facilities which are crucial in keeping the Patrick Mahomes-led squad in Super Bowl-contending form.
However, if the sales tax does get disapproved, there will be a lot of consequences for Chiefs fans. The greatest of which is that Clark Hunt and the rest of the ownership is considering a move across state lines to Kansas. This revelation alarmed Chiefs defensive beast Chris Jones. He even started to lobby for them to stay at Arrowhead Stadium in his latest post on X.
“Keep the stadium in KC,” Chris Jones declared.
He then followed it up with, “Arrowhead Stadium is legendary.”
The Chiefs' home is the loudest outdoor stadium in all of the world. They reach decibels of 142.2 and have been able to give the home team a much-needed advantage in scaring visiting squads because of their hostile nature. Hopefully, they are able to find a way to keep the stadium.
Chiefs plead for renovations
When a star quarterback like Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid points out the lack of air conditioning, the Chiefs ownership should be able to fix that. They still have a couple of months before players start returning to help defend their Super Bowl title. But, this squad should not be subject to a lot of unnecessary hardships.
Even Willie Gay pleaded with the Chiefs for new facilities after they had won the Super Bowl.
“No one ever said, Hey, you guys get a renovation if you win a Super Bowl. They won a Super Bowl in 2019, and that didn’t happen. So, as players, we knew we were not getting any renovations. But s***, we are winning Super Bowls, so at the end of the day, how much can we argue? Hey, the facility is falling apart, but we won the second Super Bowl in two years,” he said.
The Chiefs ownership is going to focus on getting new suites for Arrowhead Stadium. These are seats that neither the average fan nor even some players would be able to afford. There is still a lot of time for them to re-focus their funding and prioritize their players.