Clyde Edwards-Helaire knows what he brings to the table

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently making final preparations as they get ready to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 21. The game is a highly anticipated one, as the main storyline revolves around Patrick Mahomes playing his first-ever playoff game on the road. Regardless, other Chiefs players are ready to perform their call of duty even if the spotlight granted to them may be minimal.

One particular player, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, has made it known he's embracing his “Swiss Army Knife” role in the Chiefs offense.

“I’m a guy that can run outside (or) in between the tackles,” Edwards-Helaire said, via Arrowhead Pride's Jared Sapp. “I can do everything. I feel like I’m a Swiss Army knife in any situation. It’s not one of those things where I feel like I’m changing anything. I’m an athlete who’s able to adapt in situations that I’m in. That’s why I’m here,” he added.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire's adaptability

Edwards-Helaire has spent four years with the Chiefs, and one of the biggest manifestations of his adaptability was when he had to give up his starting role to Isiah Pacheco during the 2022-23 season. Despite playing backup, Edwards-Helaire continues to do what he can with limited minutes.

This year, the running back managed to finish the regular season with a total of 223 rushing yards, 188 receiving yards, one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. While Kansas City declined to extend Edwards-Helaire's contract, making him a free agent in the upcoming offseason, the 24-year-old surely looks to make the most out of this current playoff run with the Chiefs.