The Chiefs should have Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Week 17 vs. the Bengals. L'Jarius Sneed's status is uncertain.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get right before the playoffs roll around. In Week 17, they'll face the Cincinnati Bengals with a few key injury updates to watch for. The statuses of Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and L'Jarius Sneed will be officially decided soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, both Pacheco (concussion, shoulder) and Edwards-Helaire (illness) are expected to play. Both of the running backs were listed as questionable. But for Sneed, the cornerback who is dealing with a calf injury, there is greater uncertainty, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapaport reports that Sneed “is considered to be a game-time decision for today, source said. He improved dramatically from Friday to Saturday, so at least he has a chance. But he didn't practice all week, leaving his status in doubt.”

The Chiefs need to cleanse their palate after a humiliating home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals won’t be a pushover, though, as they’re still in the playoff hunt and need to bounce back from a loss against their own division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Having both of their running backs is a great development for the Chiefs. This is especially the case for Pacheco, who had 303 yards from scrimmage in the three games prior to the last game, where he was ruled out midway through. Clearing concussion protocol has given him the green light to play despite also dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals should be getting superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase back in action after missing last week with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Jalen Davis (groin) is listed as questionable.

The Chiefs are approaching another division crown but can hardly afford to drop their final two games.