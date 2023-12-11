The internet quickly went down to work after Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a wardrobe malfunction versus the Bills.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a wardrobe malfunction during the third quarter of Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. After getting tackled on the ground by Buffalos' defense, CEH got back up and immediately darted toward the sidelines after seeing his pants get utterly tattered.

The internet also went down to work right away and reacted with all sorts of reactions to Edwards-Helaire's ripped pants.

“They took him straight to the kids section at target to get a fresh pair,” shared X user @NFLScripted.

“😂😂 might be time for a new pair of pants,” said @FarawellStephen.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire almost lost his pants on this tackle 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGf6s5eNwn — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

It was an unfortunate moment involving Edwards-Helaire, but while that caught the attention of a bunch of fans, that is not even remotely close to being the most talked-about juncture of the contest, as the Chiefs had a crucial touchdown wiped away because of an offsides call in the clutch. The Chiefs ended up losing to the Bills, 20-17.

For his part, Edwards-Helaire led the Chiefs with 39 rushing yards on 11 carries while adding 29 receiving yards on two receptions and 10 targets. He got an increased load in Week 14 amid the absence of lead back Isiah Pacheco, due to injury.

Apart from the strength of his pants, Edwards-Helaire and the Chiefs are now left to question their true form following yet another setback. Kansas City has lost its last two games and three of the last four. At 8-5, the Chiefs must be feeling a little more precarious about their chances to win the AFC West division, especially with the Denver Broncos winning on Sunday.