Ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills, it’s time to release our Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 predictions.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) aim to bounce back in Week 14 as they return home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-6).

The Chiefs are coming off a 27-19 upset at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers last weekend, where not even the good graces of Taylor Swift could save them from a loss. The Chiefs' defeat was their third in the last five games, marking one of their toughest stretches during their recent dominating run.

They now have to contend with a Bills team that's coming off a bye week and is in desperation mode, having fallen to .500 after losing five out of their last eight games. At least for the Bills, they've won the last two regular-season meetings against the Chiefs. If this were the playoffs, however, Kansas City has owned them, securing back-to-back victories.

A loss for either team is detrimental, although much worse for Buffalo, who are on the outside looking in with the 12th seed currently in the playoff picture. At least Kansas City is still sitting at the three-seed, but falling to the Bills could put them at risk of losing a home playoff game. Now, here are some bold predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 against the Bills.

Chiefs' wide receivers continue to drop passes

It's been a recurring theme all season for the Chiefs' wide receivers, which has no doubt cost them some games and made Mahomes look less hero-like. Mahomes' receivers have dropped a staggering 21 passes this season, which is three more than any other quarterback's in 2023, per Next Gen Stats. Should we expect anything less against the Bills?

Chiefs pick off Josh Allen twice and lose one fumble

Josh Allen has thrown an interception in all but two games this season. With all that's asked of him, he's become a turnover machine of sorts, struggling with fumbles as well. Allen has fumbled four times this season and lost three of them. He'll be facing a tough Chiefs defense this weekend that has 14 takeaways, per StatMuse.

Patrick Mahomes throws for at least 300 yards and one touchdown, rushes for 30 yards and another score

This again feels like it could be one of those classic games between the two quarterbacks, with both giving their all to get a desperately needed win. Mahomes has hit 300 yards or more only three times this year. This seems like one of those games that would call for the occasion. But if his receivers do indeed struggle with bringing in catches, then Mahomes may have to take matters into his own hands and make plays with his legs.

Chiefs beat Bills in a close one, score the second-highest point total all season

The Bills haven't quite been the same defensively since losing some key starters on that side of the ball. That, again, puts the onus on the offense to carry the team, which is possible but not the ideal formula for a playoff hopeful team. Plus, facing the Chiefs and Mahomes at home doesn't feel like a game to get back in the win column, even off a bye week.

In their last two meetings, this game has been decided by one score, with one going to overtime. This is one of those games that feels like it's going to need a high score total. The Chiefs have only scored over 30 points three times this season, with their highest scoring total of 41 back in Week 3. This could easily come down to a late field goal, though, with Kansas City winning 35-33.