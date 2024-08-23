The Kansas City Chiefs have been a charmed organization ever since 2017. Not only do they have their franchise quarterback locked up long-term in Patrick Mahomes, but franchise center Creed Humprey will stick around as well.

The club officially extended Humphrey on Thursday, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: The #Chiefs and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey have agreed to terms on a massive new deal to make him the NFL’s highest-paid center,” Rapoport reported.

The deal is for four years and worth a total of $72 million, with $50 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $18 million. This beats Jason Kelce's previous record for centers, which was $14.25 million a year.

Humphrey has started 51 consecutive games since getting taken by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft, as well as 10 playoff games. The 25-year-old has made each of the last two Pro Bowls and has been an integral piece to Kansas City's Super Bowl runs in 2022 and '23.

Is Kansas City inevitable?

The Chiefs continue to make shrewd moves

With Kelce now retired, Humphrey could take the mantle as the league's best center as his career plays out. Couple that with GOAT contenders at quarterback and tight end, and Kansas City has one of the scariest dynasties in NFL history.

Humphrey has an impressive resume after just three seasons. The Oklahoma alum was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and was a PFWA All-Rookie team honoree in 2021. His durability and reliability are rare traits in a time when poffensive linemen constantly get rotated due to injuries and/or ineffectiveness.

Additionally, the Chiefs added more young talent to their receiving corps rookie Xavier Worthy out of Texas. Worthy's speed and playmaking ability have already made an impact this summer, via NFL Network's Brian Baldinger.

“@Chiefs @XavierWorthy is going to open this offense up. You better put a ‘cloud' over the top of everywhere he goes. #ChiefsKingdom #BaldysBreakdowns,” Baldinger tweeted.

With Kansas City having top-end talent at every level of the offense, expect it to once again be a top-five club this year.