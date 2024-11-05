The Kansas City Chiefs are having a perfect first half of the 2024 NFL season. Kansas City has skated past multiple injuries and has a perfect record going into Week 10. One player who has helped a lot in recent weeks is new Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wide receiver made a clarification about his latest touchdown celebration.

Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins clarified that he was not trying to make fun of the Titans with his touchdown celebration on Monday Night Football.

“It was a shout to Tennessee, if u know me u know it’s nothing but love for Nashville. Ran and his crew are like family. Without them, I wouldn’t be here,” Hopkins posted on social media on Tuesday.

Hopkins pulled out a Remember the Titans celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Buccaneers. Some fans immediately thought that he was taking a shot at Tennessee with his celebration. It seems like that could not be further from the truth.

Hopkins finished the game with eight receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns. It did not take Hopkins much time in Kansas City before he started looking like an excellent investment.

Next up for Kansas City is a Week 10 matchup against Denver.

Patrick Mahomes makes bold DeAndre Hopkins career prediction with Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is a big believer in DeAndre Hopkins.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington asked Mahomes if he can tell when a player is special, and if he saw those same traits in Hopkins. Mahomes did not waste any time in heaping praise on the veteran wide receiver.

“Oh 100%, I think not only like the physical ability but mentally you can tell how he attacks every single day and how smart he is, and how he goes out there and expects to win every single one-on-one matchup,” Patrick Mahomes said, via Jeff Darlington. “And, I think he's gonna get a lot more one-on-ones than he's gotten in his entire career here, just with other guys that we have, and even from the first game we saw that if he gets in a one-on-one matchup he's gonna win most of the time.”

Hopkins is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he does not need to be on a versatile Chiefs offense.

The Chiefs can attack opposing defenses with Hopkins, Travis Kelce, rookie Xavier Worthy, and soon they should have Isiah Pacheco back from injury.

Kansas City has all the talent it needs to complete a historic threepeat of Super Bowl victories.