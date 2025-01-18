Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Texans, where he earned four All-Pro nods while leading the team in receiving in six of those seven years. He departed as the franchise's 2nd-leading receiver behind Hall of Famer Andre Johnson, but just as was the case with Johnson, those fantastic regular seasons never led to significant postseason success.

But in Kansas City, postseason success has become the status quo. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback ahead of the 2018 season, the Chiefs are 15-3 in the Playoffs with four Super Bowl appearances and three wins in the biggest game in the sport. They've won two consecutive Super Bowls and have played in the AFC Championship Game in all six of those seasons, and will look to extend their streak with a win over Hopkins' former team on Saturday afternoon.

“They're coming off a championship — two championships — so it feels a lot different than anywhere I've been,” Hopkins said, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “Everything everybody does here, not just in this facility but outside the facility, is detailed, and that's how you win championships. It means a lot. It takes your game to a different level. It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you're playing for something.”

Hopkins has never played beyond the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and even though the 32-year-old is not the player he once was — in ten games with KC, Hopkins has hauled in just 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns — the Chiefs' three-peat chances would certainly be improved if D-Hop could deliver a vintage performance or two over the next few weeks. Maybe the opportunity to play ‘meaningful football' can spark this resurgence for one of the last decade's most prolific receivers.

“I haven't played meaningful football in a couple years,” Hopkins said. “I've done a lot, all the accolades that I can accomplish as far as personal, so I think just playing meaningful football in January is what's left on the list.”

Coincidentally, Hopkins' last game in a Texans uniform — and last game in the second weekend of the postseason — came against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. In that game, Houston jumped out to a 24-0 lead at Arrowhead Stadium, only to see Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs go on a 51-7 run to close out the game. Hopkins had 9 receptions for 118 yards in that loss.