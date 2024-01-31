Is Patrick Mahomes the next MJ?

On Sunday, former MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their fourth Super Bowl in five years with a win in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on the road. Mahomes and the offense weren't exactly explosive in the victory, but the Chiefs did more than enough to keep the Ravens at bay throughout the afternoon and win the conference championship.

Patrick Mahomes has been able to generate a historic amount of success for the Chiefs in just a handful of seasons as the team's starting quarterback. In fact, the incredible start to his career has led some to speculate on whether he could one day be considered the GOAT of his sport, in the way that some fans consider Michael Jordan to be the most accomplished basketball player of all time.

Recently, college basketball legend Dick Vitale took to Facebook to break down his thoughts on the subject.

J”ust thinking out loud is Patrick Mahomes heading to be the Michael Jordan of the National Football League,” wrote Vitale. “He is such a winner and is so so young & many people felt during the middle of the season that the Chiefs were not going to be a threat to go back to back in winning the SUPER BOWL but he proved them all wrong . Also when the NFL playoffs started many critics said Mahomes never won a playoff game on the road . First stop was Buffalo & than it was on to Baltimore & the rest is history.”

In retrospect, it's difficult not to see the comparisons between Patrick Mahomes and a young Michael Jordan.