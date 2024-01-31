It appears that NFL legend Tom Brady has nothing but respect for Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons with a narrow 17-10 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Despite entering the game as favorites, Mahomes was able to do just enough to lift what had been a shaky Chiefs offense throughout most of the year and rise to the occasion, advancing to the game's biggest stage.

All of the success that Patrick Mahomes has experienced in recent seasons has garnered frequent comparisons to former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, widely considered to be the most accomplished player ever to pick up a football.

Recently, Brady himself took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to talk about the comparisons and why he actually has a ton of respect for what Mahomes has been able to accomplish in such a relatively short amount of time.

“If anybody can go out there and win seven Super Bowls I have so much respect for them,” said Brady, per Pat McAfee on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…I love watching Patrick Mahomes play and I love watching him lead his team.”

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady squared off twice in the NFL playoffs, first in the 2018-19 AFC Championship Game, which Brady's Patriots won on the road, and then in the 2020-21 Super Bowl, which Brady's Buccaneers won in surprisingly blowout fashion.

Of course, Mahomes will still need five more championship rings to tie Brady's record of seven.