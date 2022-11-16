Published November 16, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 11 in a matchup between two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert. Ahead of the much-anticipated game, Mahomes dropped some huge praise on Herbert, who he believes can do certain things no one else can, including himself.

Via Rob Collins:

“Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: Justin Herbert is a special talent, he throws passes I don’t think anyone else can throw in this league including me.”

Herbert has a big-time arm and is definitely one of the brightest stars in this league. While LA is just 5-4, he’s putting up impressive numbers, completing 65.8% of his passes for 2,450 yards, 14 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Sure, the former Oregon standout has yet to make his name in the playoffs, but his talent isn’t being ignored by one of the elite signal-callers around.

Unfortunately, injuries are what’s hurting the Chargers right now, not Herbert’s play. He’s doing everything he can to contribute at a high level. As for Patrick Mahomes, he’s led KC to a 7-2 record and first place in the AFC West. The 27-year-old has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and a mind-boggling 25 TDs. Video-game numbers. The loss of Tyreek Hill hasn’t really hurt the Chiefs that much, much in part to Travis Kelce stepping up in a big way.

The Chiefs possess the best passing offense in the league, while the Chargers are fifth. Not a surprise with these two gunslingers at the helm. Sunday should be a very, very exciting contest at SoFi Stadium.