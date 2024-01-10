Kansas City's parody film will get Chiefs fans fired up and emotional at the same time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for a challenging run in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs. Travis Kelce will do what he can to help the Chiefs win, but it seems his mother is also on board. Donna Kelce starred in a parody film with Hallmark stars ahead of Kansas City's postseason run.

The Chiefs find a creative way to get fans all-in for their playoff run

The Hallmark-esque film centers around a young woman who finds herself in a town of hardcore Chiefs fans. Unfortunately, the main character's fiance bailed on their wedding due to getting football tickets. The woman interacts with various characters for perspective, including Donna Kelce.

Kelce gave the woman advice that changed her perspective on love and Kansas City fanship. This, in turn, led to a thrilling ending. Below is the full parody film, per the Chiefs' YouTube channel:

The trailer for the film is a real tearjerker. At the same time, it provides fuel for Kansas City fans as the Chiefs gear up for their quest toward another Super Bowl.

Under the leadership of Patrick Homes, Travis Kelce, and other talented players, Kansas City won two Super Bowls in four years. The team has not had their best year during the 23-24 season, but they finished their campaign at 11-6 and claimed a Wild Card spot.

KC has been under fire for some of its collapses during the season. However, their task remains the same in the postseason: to win. If the Chiefs can tighten up their offense and defense, Travis Kelce's mother will be pleased with the result—satisfying—like the team's parody film.