Great googly moogly it's been a tough season for the Chiefs.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that something is wrong with the Chiefs this season, but pinpointing the exact cause of the subpar play remains elusive. If we can't find the root of the problem, we might at least draw attention to an apropos metaphor for it. In this case, look no further than one of the commercials that airs heavily during Chiefs games — the recent remake of the classic “Who Are the Chefs?” Snickers ad from 1997.

As we long for the Chiefs of yore this season, waiting to see the type of offensive efficiency that catapulted them to their second Super Bowl win last season, we also are waiting for the simple hilarity of the original “Chefs” Snickers commercial to reveal itself in this surprisingly disappointing reboot.

The original version of the ad from 1997 featured unknown character actors delivering their lines to perfection, culminating in the instant classic lament of “great googly moogly!” by the Chiefs' groundskeeper. He was teed up so perfectly by the football players it made the joke's payoff and Snickers tagline all the sweeter (“Not going anywhere for a while? Grab a Snickers.”)

In the new version, a younger, less physically amusing groundskeeper takes the field, and the famous “Hey, that's great, but who are the Chefs?” line is delivered by Andy Reid himself, though the performance leaves something to be desired (to put it kindly).

The comedic timing is as off as Patrick Mahomes' on-field chemistry with his receivers not named Kelce.

Then, rather than the groundskeeper delivering the “great googly moogly” line, they gave it to Andy Reid, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense, and Reid muffed the line anyway like a bad punt.

In short, compared to the original, everything about the remake of this Snickers ad is just a little bit off, as is this entire season for the Kansas City Chiefs (compared to last). If the Chiefs want to get back their magic in time for the playoffs, they might want to grab a Snickers, because it doesn't seem they will be going anywhere for a while.