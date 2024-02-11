Travis Kelce is poised for a big game in Super Bowl 58.

Travis Kelce is the best playmaker for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he will need to have a big game for the Chiefs to beat the San Francisco 49ers and win Super Bowl 58.

Let's take s closer look at some bold predictions for Kelce in the big game. If any of these come true, the Chiefs will have a great chance to win the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce records 10 or more receptions for 150+ yards

Patrick Mahomes will likely target Kelce early and often in the Super Bowl. All due respect to the emerging young talented receiver the Chiefs have in Rashee Rice, but Kelce is their undisputed best weapon in the passing game and it is not really close to being a discussion.

Expect Kelce to be targeted at least 12 times in this game, and don't be shocked if it is closer to 15. Kelce is a sure-handed receiver with a strong frame, and he knows how to use his body to box out defenders and put himself in a favorable position to catch the ball. Kelce’s route tree is also important to consider here.

While Kelce runs plenty of routes that break deep down the field and this is where he earns the big bucks, the Chiefs also rely on him to be Patrick Mahomes' security blanket when all other options are covered. This means that Kelce is frequently targeted in the short passing game with high percentage throws. Because of his unique combination of size, speed, strength and athleticism, Kelce is frequently able to turn these short throws into big gains by breaking tackles, juking defenders and gaining yards after the catch.

Kelce scores at least two touchdowns

Kelce has a nose for the end zone, and Mahomes frequently targets him when the team is in the red zone. Kelce and Mahomes have been playing together for a long time, and this gives them incredible chemistry and a unique understanding of where the other one will be looking on a given play. When the structure of a play breaks down and Mahomes goes off script, Kelce becomes his most frequently targeted receiver in those situations. More often than not, these kinds of off-script plays frequently happen in the red zone where things become more congested, defenses tighten up and there is less room for offensive players to operate.

Kansas City will also often isolate Kelce one-on-one against a defensive back, frequently a safety. In these situations, Kelce almost always has a size and strength advantage over his defender. When Mahomes sees Kelce in one of these situations, he is quick to recognize the favorable matchup and take advantage of it. Mahomes is great at throwing 50/50 balls where only his receiver has a chance to make a play, and Kelce’s ability to leverage his physical advantages often turns 50/50 passes into 75/25 passes.

Kelce outduels George Kittle

Kelce is the better receiver between the two, and he also has the better quarterback throwing to him. Brock Purdy is good, and what he has been able to accomplish so far in his young career is certainly amazing given that he was the literal last overall pick in the draft. However, Patrick Mahomes is an All-World talent at quarterback and there is no scenario that exists in which Purdy can honestly be considered anywhere close to Mahomes’ level.

Also, it is important to look at their supporting casts. While Kansas City has good playmakers surrounding Mahomes and Kelce, San Francisco has a number of superstar playmakers surrounding Purdy and Kittle.

Isiah Pacheco is a great player, and this is not meant to be disrespectful towards him, but Christian McCaffrey is without a doubt the far superior running back between the two. McCaffrey might just be the best running back in the league, and he is an elite receiver as well.

McCaffrey can produce offensively in so many ways, from running the ball up the middle or bouncing it out to the side to the edge to catching passes out of the backfield or lined up as a receiver, to taking direct snaps and running or even occasionally throwing the ball himself. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are also two of the best receivers in the league, making San Francisco’s offense very balanced. The 49ers do not rely on Kittle to the same extent that the Chiefs rely on Kelce.

Chiefs TE wins Super Bowl MVP honors

Kelsey is an incredible at the tight end position, and it is not an unreasonable possibility to consider the possibility that he could walk away from this game with another Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP honors.

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift after the game

It couldn't happen, right? Could it really possibly happen? This would be a fairy tale ending to the season, and it would be fitting for both Kelce and Swift. Kelce would reach the pinnacle of the sport and then get engaged, and Swift would be proposed to after supporting her boyfriend all season when he has just achieved the greatest accomplishment in his professional career.

This would be a perfect ending to the season for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.