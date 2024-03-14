The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off winning Super Bowl 58, but they aren't content with being victorious two years in a row, and they are working hard on building their roster so that they can become the first team in NFL history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. Thankfully for the team, it seems like linebacker Drue Tranquill is intent on helping the front office identify players who could come in and help the team out.
Tranquill re-signed with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, and now he has taken on a new task of picking out players he believes could come in and help Kansas City win yet another Super Bowl. With wide receiver being a big position of need, Tranquill began recruiting both Mike Williams and Marquise Brown on social media in an effort to get them to sign with KC.
While we’re at it.
What’s up @Primetime_jet ?
See Red & think Super Bowls ❤️🏆
— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) March 14, 2024
Williams, who was released by the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, and Brown are the top two wide receivers left on the free agent market after Calvin Ridley signed a massive deal with the Tennessee Titans. Both Williams and Brown would immediately come in and give Kansas City the top wide receiver option they were forced to play without in 2023, and it would help make an already dangerous offense all the more difficult to stop.
Given how many other teams need wide receivers, it's safe to say that Tranquill isn't the only player hoping his team goes out and signs one, or both, of these two stars. Whether or not Kansas City ends up making a move on them remains to be seen, but it looks like Drue Tranquill is trying to take matters into his own hands, and it will be worth following the free agency drama to see if his recruiting efforts are successful.