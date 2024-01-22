Bills fans were throwing snowballs at the Chiefs after their Divisional round playoff win, leading to a savage take from Drue Tranquill.

The Kansas City Chiefs once again sent the Buffalo Bills packing in the playoffs, as they picked up a hard-fought 27-24 victory on Sunday to advance to the AFC Championship Game. With snowy conditions taking over Buffalo in the week leading up to this one, fans were making snowballs and throwing them at Chiefs players after the game, leading to an awesome response from Drue Tranquill.

Tranquill had a big game for the Chiefs, racking up seven tackles on the day, one of which went for a loss. He was fired up after the game, and had some snowballs thrown at him from angry Bills fans as a result. Unsurprisingly, Tranquill wasn't too happy about this, and he took a ruthless shot at Buffalo's fanbase with Kansas City's latest playoff victory in the bag.

I caught the snowball. If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at him. We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four year old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia .#ChiefsKingdom 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/5es3a0Nx4A — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) January 22, 2024

As if things weren't already bad enough for the Bills, Drue Tranquill took aim at their snowball throwing skills. Not only does he believe that Kansas City fans would beat Buffalo fans in a snowball fight, but he claims his four-year kid has a better arm than the fans in the stands. Talk about a brutal diss.

The Chiefs have earned the right to gloat, as they continued their postseason dominance over the Bills in recent years. Buffalo will head back to the drawing board, both to figure out how to improve their team and their snowball fighting skills, while Kansas City will immediately turn their attention towards preparing for their AFC Championship contest against the Baltimore Ravens.