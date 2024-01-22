Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs took care of business at Highmark Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs' season did not look right. Patrick Mahomes' squad had lost to the Detroit Lions to kick off their campaign. They would struggle in the middle of the season due to dropped passes and tough coverages. It was fair to assume that Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were going to give them some problems at Highmark Stadium. However, none of that bothered the league's superstar, via NFL on CBS.

“First of all, this is a great environment. But, we did hear it all week, about playing a road game. We were here to prove a point. To show that we can play anywhere. We know we are going to have a heck of a challenge next week but our guys are going to get ready to go and see what we can do,” Patrick Mahomes declared.

Highmark Stadium is always very hostile to visiting teams like the Chiefs. To start off, they started throwing snowballs at the team bus. Then, despite Jason Kelce's effort to tailgate with them, they would boo the Philadelphia Eagles star with every moment they got. After the loss, they also threw snowballs at the Chiefs quarterback.

No one in the Bill Stadium was fazed by Mahomes or their losing record to him during the postseason. Thankfully, the Chiefs' offensive engine stood on business and showed them that he still has the offensive artillery to scorch this franchise.

Patrick Mahomes' contribution to the Chiefs win

The Bills' secondary, defensive line and linebackers were all hungry for blood. Yet, none of them were able to chase down Mahomes and sack him for the whole four quarters. This ability to throw passes in time and dodge defenders as he climbed up to the pocket was crucial in their win over the Bills.

More than his movements, the Chiefs quarterback had another passing masterclass in this game. He had 17 completions to get them 215 passing yards and two trips to the end zone for six points. His hand-offs to Isaiah Pacheco were also elite. This got the Chiefs' running offense started. They would end up with 146 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown to go along with it.

If it was not their air or ground attacks netting the Chiefs some points, it was Harrison Butker. He was given two kicks for a field goal and delivered on both of them. He also added three extra points on the board because of the two Kelce touchdowns and the Pacheco one. All of this was because Mahomes got them 7.7 yards in front of a tough Bills defense.

After dismantling Josh Allen's squad, will they do the same to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?