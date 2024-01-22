Patrick Mahomes had fun.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still standing two games into the NFL playoffs. After crushing the Miami Dolphins in the AFC wild-card round, Patrick Mahomes and company crossed paths with the Buffalo Bills again and the result was just like in years past. Right after Kansas City's 27-24 win over Josh Allen and the Bills at Highmark Stadium, Mahomes ran off the field with excitement and joy written all over his face.

Look at the pure excitement here from Patrick Mahomes. Football is joy. And even through all his success, Mahomes soaking up another big win like it was his first one: pic.twitter.com/tVAjRV3jrr — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 22, 2024

Mahomes already has two Super Bowl wins and a couple of NFL Most Valuable Player awards, but the thirst for success remains very much there for the future Hall of Famer. He also just seems to be genuinely happy that the Chiefs survived a scare from the Bills, who came so close to finally earning a playoff win at the expense of Kansas City. Instead, Mahomes is now 3-0 in the playoffs versus the Bills, with still a shot at winning his third Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes was effective anew in the Bills game, going 17/23 for 215 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions and no sacks absorbed. Together with tight end Travis Kelce, Mahomes sliced through the Bills' defense for both of the team's aerial scores.

There is still so much in front of the Chiefs with another tough challenge ahead. After beating the Bills, Kansas City will play another road game in the playoffs when they visit Lamar Jackson and the dangerous Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game scheduled to take place on Jan. 28 at the M&T Bank Stadium.