As the Kansas City Chiefs get ready to play in the Super Bowl, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is once again a head coaching candidate around the NFL. Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt is hoping Bieniemy helps lead Kansas City to another championship. But he wouldn’t mind Bieniemy landing a head coaching job after the season.

Hunt said that Bieniemy would be, “an awesome head coach in the NFL,” via the Washington Post’s Nick Jhabvala. Hunt added that he isn’t shocked Bieniemy is getting interest around the league and that he fully supports the offensive coordinator landing a larger opportunity.

“He’s been a huge part of the success that we’ve had over the last four or five years. He’s a great offensive coordinator,” Hunt said. “(Andy Reid) and I have both been on record saying he’d make an awesome coach in the NFL, and I still believe that.”

“I’ve seen his name mentioned in conjunction with a few offensive coordinator opportunities around the league,” Hunt continued. “And I’m not surprised by that, given the success we had, particularly this year.”

Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator since 2018. This past year, Kansas City finished the regular season with the best offense in the NFL, averaging 413.6 yards per game. The Chiefs were the only team in the NFL to average 400+ yards per game.

Bieniemy has been one of the hotter coaching candidates in recent years, but he is still looking to find his first NFL HC opportunity. When that time comes, Clark Hunt would support Bieniemy in leaving to run a franchise.

But for now, Hunt just wants the Chiefs offense on point for when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.