The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to Super Bowl LIX with a dramatic 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, and no one was more excited to celebrate the moment than Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner joined her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on the field to commemorate the team’s historic win.

Expand Tweet

Decked out in a black-and-gold Louis Vuitton ensemble, Swift made her way to the field alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, shortly after the confetti began to fall. She found Kelce amid the celebration, pulling him close for an emotional embrace and multiple kisses as the Chiefs celebrated advancing to their third straight Super Bowl. The pop superstar, who has become a fixture at Chiefs games since her relationship with Kelce began, appeared teary-eyed as she congratulated her boyfriend on the win.

Swift’s presence has become something of a good-luck charm for Kansas City. With her in attendance, the Chiefs boast an impressive 19-3 record. Her enthusiasm for football has only grown since she started dating Kelce, as she shared in her 2023 TIME Person of the Year article: “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl

On the field, Kelce continued to soak in the moment. During the postgame show, he playfully sang the chorus to “Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band, drawing cheers from fans. When asked about being one game away from an NFL-record third consecutive Super Bowl victory, he responded confidently, “Never satisfied, baby!”

The Chiefs’ path to victory wasn’t easy. Tied late in the fourth quarter, kicker Harrison Butker secured the win with a clutch field goal. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered yet another stellar performance, throwing for 245 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two more scores.

After the game, Kelce and Swift were seen walking arm-in-arm toward the locker room, stopping briefly for Swift to share a warm hug with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The couple’s on-field PDA and Swift’s fashionable game-day appearances continue to make headlines, solidifying her role as one of Kansas City’s most devoted fans.

With the Super Bowl set for February 9 in New Orleans, the Chiefs will face a familiar opponent: the Philadelphia Eagles. The rematch of the 2023 championship game promises high stakes, as Kansas City aims for an unprecedented third straight Lombardi Trophy.

Swift’s support will almost certainly follow the Chiefs to New Orleans, as the team seeks to make NFL history. Whether she’s cheering from a suite or celebrating on the field, Swift remains an integral part of the Chiefs’ remarkable journey.