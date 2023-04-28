Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce stole the show at the 2023 NFL Draft, and Kansas City Chiefs fans loved it.

The two Super Bowl champs made a surprise appearance at the NFL Draft show at Kansas City, with Mahomes even bringing the Vince Lombardi trophy to flex their latest win. Sure enough, the Chiefs fans in attendance couldn’t hold back their delight and cheered in celebration at the sight of their superstars.

Reigning Super Bowl champs Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce make an appearance in the 2023 NFL Draft and the fans are loving it 🤩pic.twitter.com/4w3xlce9GY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 28, 2023

Patrick Mahomes did give the fans a bit of a scare, though, as he almost pulled off a Tom Brady. Remember when Brady threw the Lombardi trophy over to another boat following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2020 win? Everyone thought Mahomes is going to do the same to the crowd. Fortunately, he was just faking it.

It would have been okay if it was a normal football, but for a heavy object like the Vince Lombardi trophy? Now that’s another matter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the moment received its fair share of criticisms from the haters who are just salty their team didn’t win the Super Bowl (and those who doesn’t want to see an extension of Kansas City’s championship parade), plenty of Chiefs fans took to Twitter to join the fun.

“GREATEST QB OF ALL TIME,” one commenter wrote.

A second fan wrote, “Proud to be a Kansas City Chiefs Fan. Well done, Kansas City! We look good.”

“Just in case anyone forgot, the Chiefs run the NFL,” another supporter declared.

Love it or hate it, the Chiefs are the Super Bowl champs and all have the bragging rights.