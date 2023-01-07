By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Defensive end Frank Clark provides a huge impact for the Kansas City Chiefs on defense, but the team will have to finish its Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders without him. Clark was ruled out of the game early in the third quarter as a result of his groin injury.

Frank Clark has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/hcotJKSYEG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 7, 2023

Clark had 1 tackle in the game before the Chiefs decided to finish the game without him. Since the Chiefs have to prepare for the playoffs, they decided that resting Clark throughout the final half of the last regular-season game was the best decision they could make.

Clark has had a very productive season for the 1st-place Chiefs with 39 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 8 tackles for loss. The defensive end has the ability to fight through double-teams successfully and play a key role for the defense by making game-altering plays. Clark also has been credited with 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery and 1 pass defensed.

Chris Jones and Clark form an excellent 1-2 punch for the Kansas City defensive line. Jones leads the Chiefs with 14.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

The Chiefs are employing Carlos Dunlap and Mike Danna in Clark’s absence on the defensive line.

While the Chiefs are headlined by Patrick Mahomes and his ability to light up the scoreboard with long touchdown plays, the Kansas City defense has the ability to drain an opponent’s momentum by coming up with big stops when the game is on the line. In many cases, it’s Jones and Frank Clark who come up with sacks or the tackles for loss.