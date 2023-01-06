By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed.

After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup was canceled due to Damar Hamlin’s serious injury, the NFL changed their usual postseason positioning. If Buffalo and Kansas City both win in Week 18 or both lose and the Ravens defeat the Bengals, then a Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game would be a neutral site. If the Chiefs and Bills lose and the Bengals win, a Bengals/Bills vs. Chiefs AFC Championship would also be at a neutral site.

Whether or not a neutral site comes into play is dependent on the outcomes of Week 18. However, if the NFL does need a neutral field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium would be the front-runner to land the game, per Andrew Fillipponi of 937 The Fan.

“I had an NFL source tell me that he thinks if the neutral site AFC championship scenario plays out, the game will be in Pittsburgh at (Arcrisure) Stadium,” Fillipponi wrote.

Of course nothing is set in stone. There isn’t even an official neutral-site AFC Championship game on the schedule. But if it were to happen, Fillipponi’s source believes Pittsburgh would host the contest. While the Steelers’ stadium changed their name from Heinz Field prior to the 2022 season, Pittsburgh’s field is still one of the most iconic in football and sits a capacity of almost 70,000.

Week 18 will be the determining factor in how the AFC playoffs play out. But even if the Steelers aren’t playing in the championship game, there’s a chance there will still be confetti falling in Pittsburgh.