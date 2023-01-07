By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have one job in Week 18: win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Due to the no-contest ruling for Week 17’s Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game, there’s a possibility for the AFC Championship Game to be played at a neutral site. KC winning in Week 18 would ensure that they’ll get home-field advantage. Thankfully, the Chiefs have the best weapon against any AFC West team: Patrick Mahomes, who is undefeated in road games against division rivals, per Adam Schefter.

The Bills and the Bengals both need the Chiefs to lose to the Raiders in Week 18, but for slightly different reasons. For Buffalo, a KC loss would, at the very least, ensure that an AFCCG game won’t be played on the latter’s territory. They would either play in a neutral site against the Chiefs if the Bills lose to the New England Patriots, or in Buffalo if they win in Week 18.

As for the Bengals, a Chiefs loss (and a Bills loss) would guarantee them a neutral site AFCCG if they get there. Cincinnati was the team that was most affected by the sudden change in playoff seeding. Not only did they lose a chance at the one seed, but there’s a possibility that they don’t get home field despite being division champions.

This is a chaotic situation, fit for what has been a chaotic season, to say the least. Can the Raiders ruin Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ dreams in Week 18, and play hero for two other teams? Or will the former MVP continue his ownership of the entire AFC West division?