Harrison Butker shined as the Chiefs won in Week 17.

The Kansas City Chiefs came away victorious on Sunday night. As a result, they have clinched the AFC West for the eighth consecutive season. However, it wasn't Patrick Mahomes who turned in some grand feat against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was veteran kicker Harrison Butker who made NFL history on Sunday.

Butker connected on six field goals in the win. In fact, his field goals made up for the final 18 points of the game. He became the first kicker in NFL history to make six straight field goals without missing to account for the final 18 points of a game, per OptaSTATS.

Harrison Butker came in clutch for Chiefs vs. Bengals

The Bengals got off on the right foot on Sunday. Jake Browning threw for a touchdown and ran for another to give Cincinnati a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs. Butker kicked two field goals near the end of the first half to cut the deficit to four.

Butker kicked just one field goal in the third. However, he connected on three in the fourth quarter. His 48-yard field goal with 6:18 remaining gave the Chiefs the lead for good. And he kicked a 46-yarder with around three minutes left to give Kansas City some added insurance.

On paper, the Chiefs offense should have been more effective. They outgained the Bengals by 110 yards in the win on Sunday. However, the defending champions failed to find the endzone after an eight-yard pass from Mahomes in the first quarter.

Butker improved his field goal percentage to nearly 94% on Sunday. He has connected on 31 field goals in 2023. His 54-yard field goal in the second quarter ensured the Chiefs kicker remained perfect from 50+ yards out. In fact, he is perfect from 40-49 yards out, as well.

Harrison Butker and the Chiefs wrap up their regular season on the road next week. They travel to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7. Let's see if Kansas City's offense figures things out and if the team as a whole can end the year on a high note before the playoffs.