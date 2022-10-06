Harrison Butker injury update should worry Patrick Mahomes, but there’s a catch

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1 entering their showdown with their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders. Many of the recent meetings have been blowouts, with the Chiefs winning eight of the last nine, the vast majority by double digits. However, if the game is close, the kicking game could prove pivotal.

The Chiefs have been without their kicker, Harrison Butker, since their Week 1 win over the Cardinals. He’s been dealing with a left ankle injury since that game. The hope is that he will be back for the Chiefs game vs. the Raiders. But all signs point to that not being the case as Butker missed practice again Thursday.

The Chiefs initially had used Matt Amendola as their place kicker. However, he missed a fourth quarter 34-yard field goal and an extra point in the 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. He was cut the day after the game. Last week, the Chiefs turned to Matthew Wright on special teams.

He made both of his field goals and all five extra points. So the Chiefs coaching staff is likely to feel confident he can continue to contribute.

The Chiefs offense, led by Patrick Mahomes, is clicking on all cylinders. They dropped 41 points on the Bucs defense and now face a struggling Raiders unit. There is a very good chance that whoever is kicking will be busy.

The game is on Monday Night Football. So, Butker has both Friday and Saturday practices to test the ankle and see if he can kick.