The Kansas City Chiefs continue to find ways to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, most recently defeating the Los Angeles Chargers on a game winning field goal that knocked off the goalpost and fell through the uprights. Kicking for Kansas City in that game was Matthew Wright, filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, who has missed time with a knee ailment.

Recently, it was revealed that Butker was able to return to practice this week, but that a decision still hasn't been made regarding his availability for this weekend's road game vs the Cleveland Browns, per Charles Goldman of A To Z Sports.

“We're going to see how he does here,” Reid said. “He'll get few snaps [in practice].”

Butker has missed the last four Chiefs games–wins vs the Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Carolina Panthers, as well as a loss against the Buffalo Bills–with a meniscus injury.

Butker is known for, among other things, the several game winning kicks he's made in his career during high leverage moments, including one in the waning seconds of the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl victory vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, the team as a whole is continuing to find ways to win, currently sitting at 12-1 following the victory over the Chargers and closing in on securing the number one overall seed in the AFC.

It hasn't always been pretty for Patrick Mahomes and company this year, as the Chiefs have had several games go right down to the wire and have won multiple contests in bizarre fashion, including the doink field goal on Sunday. However, as they say, a win is a win.

In any case, the Chiefs will hope to have Butker in the lineup when they next take the field on Sunday vs the Browns on the road.