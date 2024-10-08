Everybody knows that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster loves doing TikTok videos so much that others think that it's distracting him from the job at hand on the field. But on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints on the road, the former USC Trojans star wide receiver put together a performance he had not for quite some time.

So good was Smith-Schuster against the Saints that injured Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown teased that he would make a TikTok video himself amid the brilliant night his teammate was having.

“I might make a tik tok for juju tonight he going crazy 🤣🔥,” posted Brown on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.

Smith-Schuster did not score a touchdown in the Saints game but he led all players with 130 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets to help Kansas City defeat New Orleans, 26-13.

Chiefs must love what they saw from Juju Smith-Schuster in Week 5

Smith-Schuster's big night was a welcome sight for the Chiefs, especially since Kansas City needed someone to step up amid the absences of Brown and Rashee Rice, who are both on the injured reserve.

The 27-year-old Smith-Schuster had more receptions and receiving yards against the Saints than his numbers combined in all of the Chiefs' previous games in the 2024 NFL regular season. After having his 2024 breakout game, Smith-Schuster could get more looks downfield from Patrick Mahomes going forward. Mahomes, who went 28-of-39 for 331 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception versus the Saints, was very complimentary of the wideout following the game.

“He has a good feel for the entire concept of the play,” Mahomes said, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com.

“So, he knows how to get into the open spots. He has a good understanding of my timing, so there's some of those things where I can hit him early,” Mahomes added.

Smith-Schuster is in his second stint with the Chiefs. He first played for the team in the 2022 NFL campaign before playing for the New England Patriots in 2023. Last August, he returned to Kansas City on a one-year deal worth $1.21 million. He spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who took him in the second round (62nd pick overall) of the 2017 NFL draft.

The 5-0 Chiefs will have a bye in Week 6 before taking on the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 7.