After going 5-0 with their Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City Chiefs have joined the Minnesota Vikings as the only undefeated teams in the NFL. While this feat already speaks to the dominance of the reigning Super Bowl champions, this achievement also puts them one win away from making league history anew. According to the numbers, the Chiefs are only one win away from breaking an NFL record set in 1929.

This news comes from a post on X, formerly Twitter, by NFL writer Scott Kacsmar.

Per Kacsmar's post, these are the teams with the “longest winning streaks in NFL history without scoring more than 27 points in any game.”

1928-29 Packers – 11 2023-24 Chiefs – 10 1932-33 Bears – 9

Moreover, he added that the “1986 Giants and 1992 49ers had 8-game streaks (longest post-WWII).”

Can the Chiefs make history?

After beating the Saints in Week 5, the Chiefs' dominance likely isn't in dispute anymore. While offensively, they may have sputtered out the gate, their defense kept them in games and helped them squeak out wins against teams like the Ravens and the Bengals.

Their defense and offensive depth also gave them chances to win while waiting for their main guys to recover. For instance, Rashee Rice is likely out for the year due to a knee injury, but JuJu Smith-Schuster filled in his role quite nicely against the Saints.

Likewise, Kareem Hunt has filled in impressively for Isiah Pacheco, still on the injury reserve due to a fractured fibula. They have also weathered the shoulder injury to Hollywood Brown, whose surgery put him out for the season.

Additionally, tight end Travis Kelce has struggled in the early parts of the season.

Sports analysts have even called Kelce out for neglecting his conditioning in the offseason while partying and hanging out with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, such as appearing in the US Open and in her Eras Tour.

After a bye week in Week 6, the Chiefs will face the struggling San Francisco 49ers. They probably would be happy to extend their winning streak and enter NFL history, particularly against the team they beat in two Super Bowls.

However, they would also say that they'd rather enter the NFL record books for becoming the first team in league history to win three straight Super Bowl championships.

Patrick Mahomes winning three straight Super Bowls should add to his resume and his GOAT quarterback case against the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who also beat Mahomes in 2021.