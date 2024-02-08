Patrick Mahomes has another viable weapon in Skyy Moore for Super Bowl 58.

The Kansas City Chiefs received a nice little boost to the roster after activating Skyy Moore off the injured reserve. Although he hasn't been consistent, Moore is incredibly dangerous with the ball in his hands. For that reason, we take a look at how the second-year wide receiver can help Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Moore's return from injury is a nice boost for the Chiefs' offense. However, the team did have to place Charles Omenihu on the IR, as a result, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Luckily the defense has been solid all season long and Kansas City has great depth in the front seven. Regardless, the offense could be in full swing for the Super Bowl.

“Chiefs activated WR Skyy Moore from injured reserve and placed DE Charles Omenihu on injured reserve.”

With Travis Kelce going ballistic and Rashee Rice becoming more reliable, Skyy Moore has an opportunity to be a strong third option for Mahomes. Considering the 49ers have a well-disciplined defense, both Kelce and Rice could face plenty of attention throughout the entire game. The Chiefs could largely benefit from Moore running underneath routes and serve as a nice dump-off option for Mahomes.

Skyy Moore is at his best when he's given room to run. So, we could see some screen passes designed for the second-year wide receiver as well. Of course, Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice will likely be Patrick Mahomes' go-to options. However, having several plays featuring Moore could work in their favor. The Chiefs have called plenty of screen plays this season and we should see some called in Super Bowl 58.