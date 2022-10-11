To say that the Monday night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders was intense would be an understatement. The Chiefs battled back from a huge deficit to escape with a 30-29 victory in what turned out to be an epic contest.

Things got so intense that at one point, Mahomes was seen on the sidelines jawing at one of the Raiders players on the field:

Mahomes telling the Raiders "Im Here" pic.twitter.com/CWfH7FlWsP — Alex 👋 (@dbs408) October 11, 2022

Mahomes was screaming “I’m here” to an opponent, which may have been some sort of invitation for the said player to come and approach Mahomes. The invitation clearly wasn’t friendly, though. The Raiders player, whose identity remains unknown at this point, may have had something to say in the direction of Mahomes, and the Chiefs quarterback made sure he would clap back. Kansas City coach Andy Reid even had to pull his star QB back during the heat of the moment.

Nothing happened after this intense “confrontation,” though, and the game carried on without incident. Mahomes was an absolute stud in this one, completing 29-of-43 passes for four 292 yards and four touchdowns — all of which were courtesy of Travis Kelce.

After going down 17-0 in the second quarter, Mahomes and Co. clawed their way back in this one. The Raiders went for one final push, but they came up short against a relentless Kansas City side.

Mahomes now leads the league with 15 touchdown passes. He gets to test his mettle against the second-highest-scoring quarterback in the NFL in Josh Allen in Week 6 as the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in what should be quite an encounter.